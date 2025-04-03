Just A Minute: True greatness

By Rev. David Lockwood
Contributor
In Matthew 20:20-28 James and John’s mother asks Jesus for her sons to sit in places of honour.

Jesus uses the opportunity to teach that greatness in His kingdom comes not through position, but through serving others.

He reminds His disciples that He came not to be served, but to serve and give His life (v. 28).

True leadership is marked by making others great.

Instead of self-seeking, we should look to serve those around us.

Today, find ways to serve someone in need.

In doing so, you will reflect the heart of Christ.

