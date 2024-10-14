Just a Minute: Us and them
In this age of digital echo chambers, it is easy to be misled by extravagant rhetoric and misinformation. In our unequal society, our sense of justice can be misused; truth gets twisted. People have always used what they are not to define themselves.
It is often only with a sense of ‘them’ that people can define ‘us’. But that is usually rooted in fear. It is only through respecting others as people made in God’s image that we can truly benefit from what each of us brings to the whole.
After all, the Bible tells us, For God so love the world that He sent His only Son (John 3:16). The word translated as world is the Greek word Cosmos. God loves everything. There is no ‘them’. Only ‘us’.
Rev Mel Durrant
