Just A Minute: World Day of Prayer

World Day of Prayer is an international, ecumenical organisation which enables us to hear the thoughts of women from all parts of the world: their hopes, concerns and prayers.

Our sisters in The Cook Islands welcome us and lead us for the Day of Prayer 2025. This group of 15 islands in the South Pacific Ocean has a rich and colourful Maori heritage and a deep connection to nature. Join with us as we pray together and reflect on the theme ‘I made you wonderful’.

At a church near you on Friday 7th March 2025 people will gather to celebrate the service prepared by the women of The Cook Islands. Services are being held at 10.30am St. Martha’s R. C. Church, Little Common and 10.30am Bexhill United Reformed Church, Cantelupe Road, Bexhill

Sr. Gillian Peacham