Kieran Mullan MP: A Budget of broken promises

This week we had the first Labour budget in 14 years. A budget based on breaking promises that they made during the election campaign.

Firstly, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves was crystal clear – she said she would not “fiddle the figures” to increase government borrowing. Keir Starmer said their manifesto was “fully costed” so that wasn’t necessary. But that is exactly what they have done. Same old Labour – borrowing billions and billions more. Spending what future generations will pay the price for.

And secondly, they promised no rise national insurance for ‘working people’. Apparently, you know who you are, even if the Government is unsure. They said they would not increase rates of national insurance – no ifs, ands or buts. They broke that promise as well.

The Government has confirmed an increase in National Insurance Contributions (NIC’s) for employers from 13.8% to 15%. But most significant is the decision to reduce the threshold at which businesses will start to pay NI on a worker's earnings – from £9,100 to £5000. That means hard working small and medium sized business owners will, in fact, see taxes go up. The analysis is clear – this will translate into lower wages and less jobs.

Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill and Battle

These staggering changes will not encourage growth or investment locally – it will achieve the opposite. For those medium and small business owners which make up over 90% of our local business community, I’m truly concerned of the impact this will have on their future ambitions and the job security of their employees. Whilst the overall national insurance allowances have been increased, this will only protect the very smallest of businesses.

The British Medical Association has warned an unintended consequence of this could be GP practices, which pay national insurance, cutting staff at a time when more staff are desperately needed. An unintended consequence perhaps – but certainly one that will affect everyone, not just working people.

But it is not just those employers and employees who will be feeling the effects of the current Government’s economic plans.

Despite the significant opposition from people of all age groups, the Government has not backtracked on their decision to cut Winter Fuel Payments to millions of pensioners across the country. I have been very clear that this decision is not the right one for the people of our constituency. With 27,877 people aged 66 and over in Bexhill & Battle, Age UK estimate that 25,256 now will lose their Winter Fuel Payments because of this decision. That is a staggering 91% of constituents aged 66 and over.

I have been pleased to take part in two protests to challenge the Government on their decision – just before the initial announcement in September, and then again earlier this week. I had hoped that the significant opposition would make the Government reconsider the severe impact this policy will have to so many pensioners’ lives. It has not – making it clear this current Labour Government is one governing not in our interests, but in the interests of winning & keeping power by making promises it can’t keep and hoping that voters won’t notice. I know you will.