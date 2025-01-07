Kieran Mullan MP: Looking forward to 2025 and setting priorities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Let me begin by wishing readers a Happy New Year! The start of a New Year is generally a positive time for many and some of you will have made New Year resolutions which I hope are still going strong!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For me, the start of a new year is a time to sit down with my team and agree our work priorities and plans for the year ahead. The priorities I set out on being elected remain very important – cleaning up our waters, housing and planning matters, supporting our farmers and protecting the countryside, securing investment in our local hospitals, supporting our GPs and backing our high streets and businesses.

Six months on from election, as you might expect other issues have also arisen. One being road safety and resilience of our local A-roads. I recently chaired a meeting with National Highways and representatives from Salehurst and Robertsbridge parish to discuss the A21 Road Safety Package. Concerns had been raised by residents and councillors about some of the National Highways proposals which would impact Robertsbridge village. It was a useful meeting and the local knowledge shared was invaluable to the National Highways team who are now reviewing their proposals. Road safety measures which have already been implemented along other sections of the A21 as part of this safety package have generally been well received and data is already showing a reduction in traffic incidents and improvements in driver compliance with speed limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I now want to turn my focus to the A259, specifically the section of road between Little Common and Pevensey roundabout. This stretch of road is regularly congested has seen several serious accidents in recent months. These accidents are dreadful for all those involved. They also cause major delays and gridlock on the limited alternative routes which are primarily small country lanes. I have therefore asked National Highways, who manage this road, for a meeting to discuss the cause of these accidents and what more can be done to improve road safety. I will be working collaboratively with local county and district councillors on this matter as I know that they have also been listening and acting on local concerns and want to see improvements.

Kieran and local representatives in meeting with National Highways in Robertsbridge.

One of my other new priorities is as a member of the Bexhill Town Board which is moving ahead at pace since the government recently announced that the £20m funding pledged by the last Conservative government is being retained. Timelines on delivery have changed though - funds cannot be spent until April 2026. Delays are frustrating but it means we have more time to think about what we could do with the money and make sure projects can start immediately from that time. I also hope it gives us more time to hear from you as local residents about what you think we could do. I am extremely proud that the outstanding work which the Bexhill Town Board has done so far is being used as an exemplar model for other town boards. Our board Chair, Abi Newbury, is doing a fantastic job in driving the us forward.

Finally, I’m also really pleased to be supporting the work of the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Tourism on their Centenary Fund project. This is a grant funding pot of £41k which was awarded to the Chamber from the last governments Levelling Up Partnership Fund. The Chamber are now accepting applications from businesses, charities and social enterprises for projects that promote, help or support the business community in Bexhill. Thriving local business mean more jobs and opportunities for everybody so I’m excited to see what projects come forward and I would urge the business community to get their applications in as projects need to start by 31st March this year.