Kieran Mullan MP: Northeye decision is welcome news

This week started with some very good news for Bexhill residents opposed to an asylum accommodation centre at Northeye. In a letter to me from Dame Angela Eagle, the Minister for Minister for Border Security and Asylum, the Home Office announced that they will not proceed with the plan.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I stood as MP for Bexhill and Battle, I was clear from the outset that I was firmly opposed to the Northeye site being used as a large asylum seeker accommodation centre. The town does not have the services or infrastructure to support a site of this size without additional major investment. At the earliest opportunity, I raised the question of Northeye in Parliament and wrote to Ministers to get a decision from the Home Office on whether the site would proceed.

Local campaigners, residents & cross-party councillors from all levels of local government worked collectively to fight the plans for this site. It was a great example of how people from different backgrounds and political views can work together for the benefit of a whole community. I know that the Home Office proposal caused a lot of concern, anger and sometimes division. However, for residents living on the Northeye site, it was most impactful. They found themselves suddenly in a media spotlight, with strangers on their doorstep and nosing around their community. The uncertainty about what this proposal meant for these residents resulted in their lives being put on hold. This week’s news will have been a huge relief to them, and I hope that they can now move on with their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northeye decision was extremely welcome news from the government. However, that cannot be said for some of their budget proposals which are going to have a huge impact on our local businesses. Ahead of Small Business Saturday on 7 December, I held a virtual meeting with members of the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce to discuss the impact of lowering the National Insurance threshold, increasing employer NI contributions and the smoothing of the National Living Wage which means everyone over 18 will be paid the same minimum wage, rather than the staged increase between ages 18 to 25.

Kieran outside gates of Northeye site

Every business I spoke to was incredibly concerned about what these additional taxes and wage increases mean for them. The impact is likely to cause them to lose staff, curb growth and, for some, especially those in hospitality, it is causing them to seriously consider whether they can afford to continue. For businesses providing essential services to local councils and residents like taxi firms and care providers, the costs will have to be passed onto the local councils or their clients. Businesses also tell me that with the new national living wage rate being applied to everyone aged over 18, there is no longer an incentive to train up younger people when they can employ an older and more experienced member of staff at the same rate.

I am worried about the impact of taxing our micro, small and medium-sized businesses. They are the lifeblood of our local economy. I will keep championing their case in Parliament.

I hope everyone can do their bit to support local business in the lead up to Christmas by shopping locally in our amazing independent shops and taking advantage of our wonderful cafes, pubs and restaurants, enjoying all that our local towns and villages have to offer.