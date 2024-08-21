Kieran Mullan MP: Supporting local GPs will be one of my top priorities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The great thing about Parliamentary summer recess is that I have been able to get out and about across the constituency to learn more about the local issues, local businesses and organisations which support my constituents.

Last week, I visited a GP surgery in Battle to hear about the challenges they face looking after their 8,500 patients from historic high street premises which restrict the services they can offer.

They are not alone, other GP practices in the area also need to move to better facilities in order to deliver a wider range of primary care and diagnostic services for local residents.

Many GP practices are keen to become ‘training practices’ to support our next generation of GPs. They would have no shortage of applicants, being well-run surgeries, but they hampered by their facilities.

Kieran Mullan MP speaking to GPs in Battle.

Supporting local GPs to relocate to premises which are fit for purpose is going to be one of my key local priorities.

A Conservative manifesto pledge at the last election was to set up a fund to specifically deliver new GP facilities and healthcare centres. I will be asking the new Government how they intend to support new facilities for GP practices as the current system does not work.

As well as meeting local GPs, I visited Little Gate Farm in Beckley, a supported employment charity, helping young people and adults with learning disabilities and autism into the workplace and careers. They have had great success so far and are about to launch a new College in Bexhill.

To support their students into work, they are looking for local employers to offer internships and work experience placements for their students. I have offered my support to help them with this.

Kieran Mullan at Oxney Estates vineyard.

Finally, I got to learn more about our local wine industry and its importance to the economy when I visited Oxney Organic Estate.

Owner Kristin Syltevik gave me a tour of the vineyard and soon to be expanded winery. We have several vineyards in the Bexhill and Battle constituency creating new jobs in this rapidly growing sector. Vineyards play an increasingly important role in the local tourism industry.

By 2040 it is estimated that Sussex Wine tourism will have a £283m impact on the local economy and support over 3600 new jobs. I am therefore keen to support this key local industry.