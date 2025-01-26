Kristy Adams, Mid Sussex Conservative Party Spokesperson: Will major changes in local government improve our Mid Sussex services?

Kristy Adams, Conservative Party Spokesperson for Mid Sussex

We are undergoing the most major restructuring of local government in my lifetime. Having been a local Cllr in a district council and a unitary authority – I’ve seen it from both sides of the fence. Devolution is Labour’s plan, but will it really benefit us as end users?

The Labour Government has decided to close smaller Council’s and establish single Unitary Authority’s by 2028.

The general election Labour Party manifesto pledged to change local Councils and bring in devolution. The Labour government gave our Councils in Sussex only 4 weeks to decide whether they wanted to abolish 7 district councils in West Sussex, 5 District Councils in East Sussex and 2 County Councils, 1 Unitary Authority in Brighton & Hove – instead replacing them with 3 new Unitary Authorities and 1 elected Mayor for the whole of Sussex, and in this process they abolish our Sussex elected Police and Crime Commissioner role. This response was submitted on January 10th.

The Sussex Councils have said ‘yes’ to the project because like it or not, Labour is going to do it anyway, but the Labour Government did not provide any details. How much will it cost us as taxpayers? – where will the Head Office for each Unitary Authority be located?

This change in local government structure poses many questions which are:

Will they redraw the boundaries? B&H only have 280,000 people and this number will need to be 500,000 to be a Labour unitary authority – which areas will be added to Brighton & Hove? Who is going to vote to add their area in to Brighton & Hove, residents have raised concern that this authority has not always consistently collected residents rubbish, why join a Unitary Council that hasn’t handled the basics well?

Planning – Brighton & Hove and areas surrounding Mid Sussex are not all meeting their District Plan requirements for housing numbers, in Mid Sussex we may end up in an awful position of meeting other areas planning numbers. With our GP places and school places already under stress – even more additional housing will add more pressure. Our MP’s and politicians must fight for us on these vital issues.

Where would the West Sussex Unitary Authority head office be located? The most obvious central place is Horsham - Chichester as the most westly point is too far. This would release the site of West Sussex County Council in Chichester, as well as 7 District Council sites, a recent estimate of the Mid Sussex District Council site was said to be over £6.5 million, Chichester site would be worth millions more – but who receives the money? Some of this revenue will be used to establish the new head offices for each unitary council.

The remaining income from the sale of these sites should be invested into our local services: Adult social care, looked after children’s costs and children’s mental health services. Or is it going to be swallowed up by the bottomless pit of national government. The Labour government need to be transparent and answer this question.

My concern is for those in our communities who face challenging circumstances. The service by phone and zoom offered by councils is something we are all used to but what happens when you need to see someone – will there be a Council ‘one stop shop’ in a number of key towns? This is particular concern for people who are unable or can’t afford to travel long distances.

There’s a trade off between democracy and efficiency, local Councils are more responsive to local people – our local services like rubbish collection are important and the potholes being fixed quickly and efficiently really matters.

Our Mid Sussex Liberal Democrat MP is currently campaigning for the County Council elections to go ahead in May this year, while her Liberal Democrat Council leaders voted to abolish County and District Councils and become a Unitary authority – they are a divided Party. We could be even more reliant on the new Sussex Mayor to bring clear political leadership.