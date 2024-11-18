Let’s try and agree on new transport schemes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has to be a better way to implement new transport schemes, than making two sets of campaigners, fight it out.

The contentious Eastbourne Seaside bus lanes, which have now been agreed by East Sussex County Council (ESCC), still have to be redrawn and then go back to the Department for Transport , for a third time, for final sign off. Large amounts of money have already been spent on redesigning, two consultations, micro modelling traffic flows, health and safety and equality assessments . All this while nothing has been built and a year has gone by.

However is seems that outside of the formal process it is possible for the various campaigning groups to agree what they think would work.

In terms of the £41M Bus Service Improvement Programme (BSIP) measures this includes:-

One of the many campaigners protesting at East Sussex County Council

A scheme, proposed in the BSIP consultation, of a 100m ‘bus gate’ at then end of Atlantic Drive and the Crumbles, that would join the North and South harbours for buses. Perhaps a modified version of the 5 and 5A could then run along the seafront and through the harbour. This could lead to a faster and more regular service for the new housing developments on the route.

Priority Traffic Lights for buses, where they actively change the lights, to let them through. You can see the idea at Huggetts Lane in Willingdon , where lights now miss a phase if nobody wants to turn right, or the green light stays longer if more traffic is in one direction. This makes the traffic flow better. Now add in the detection of buses and perhaps have longer, or earlier green phases. Of course the other vehicles on the same carriageway would also benefit. ESCC have £1.5M for 34 locations where there will be priority lights. Let us make the most of these time savings.

These are both examples with widespread support. There is then less likelihood of campaigners disagreeing and more of the tight budget will be spent on actually building schemes.

The same idea should also be used for cycle routes, where there is a often a consensus, that off-road routes do not cause issues for motor vehicles. Such successful schemes include Horsey Sewer, Cuckoo Trail and the A27 shared path to Firle. So let us prioritise these where possible, instead of contentious and poorly configured solutions that are ‘shoehorned’ into narrow spaces on roads and footways.

Paul Humphreys, Chichester Close Willingdon