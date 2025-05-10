Letter to the editor: A divided world

Leo XIV needed a two-thirds majority to become pope and the fact he got it so quickly suggests a consensus that the Catholic church should follow the policies of his predecessor, Francis, that all people deserve respect, perhaps particularly those who are poor, disadvantaged, or suffering. The election caused immediate outrage amongst Trump supporters, calling him a Woke Marxist and worse.

It is no exaggeration to say that we now have a chasm between perhaps the two most influential voices in the world and I suggest we all should inform ourselves of the issues and consider where we stand. There is no compromise position: one or the other side must win.

The two sides differ on many things but two issues are critical - human rights and climate change. Trump and Nigel Farage believe in neither while the new pope believes in both.

Reform party policy is to leave the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights and, like Trump, abandon work to prepare for ongoing climate change. The Tories and Labour are divided on these subjects and only the Lib Dems and Greens are clear in their defence of the ECHR and of work to mitigate fossil fuel pollution of the atmosphere.

The new Reform party councils, like Doncaster, are dismantling schemes to assist immigrant groups, already in the country, to integrate and they are planning resistance to housing new immigrants in hotels while they wait interminably to be assessed. Tents are the answer, says a new Reform mayor.

In Chichester we are rather above the fray and few perhaps feel strongly either way. But some of us do feel strongly - on both sides of the debate. Reform, AfD in Germany and others are challenging what has been government policy in the UK and across Europe for a generation while President Trump is violently upending what has been government policy in America. The so-called far right has momentum but Pope Leo is a new powerful voice standing firm for liberal values.

It couldn’t be a more fundamental difference of opinion, with stark consequences for people’s lives here now and into the future.

Keith Tunstall, Shippam Street, Chichester