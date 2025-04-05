Letter to the editor: A life remembered at Easter
Anniversary, again unnoticed
Cyril Joad’s, seven-two be
Painful death, of cancer
April nine, five-three
Born five months later
Later, teaching me
Never make too complex
That which should not be
Health in all abundance
With wit and reason too
His cup, it spilleth over
With pleasures overfilled
Evil he encountered
Saw pain of cruelty
Face to face with himself
And Christ upon a tree
Words with scalpel knife did write
With crystal clarity
Flowing ink later transformed
By simple charity
As a teacher, he inspired
As celebrity, entertained
As philosopher, outcast sure
As a Christian, forgotten now
Pain, his final Easter
Lost faith in reason clear
Found love beyond all measure
What a Friend, did pray:
“When it strikes, that searing pain
I will be, oh, so near
I, for you, thy Healer be
And Be eternally”
Richard W. Symonds
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex