Letter to the editor: A life remembered at Easter

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 5th Apr 2025, 23:31 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 09:04 BST
Cyril Edwin Mitchinson [C.E.M.] Joad 1891-1953Cyril Edwin Mitchinson [C.E.M.] Joad 1891-1953
Anniversary, again unnoticed

Cyril Joad’s, seven-two be

Painful death, of cancer

April nine, five-three

Born five months later

Later, teaching me

Never make too complex

That which should not be

Health in all abundance

With wit and reason too

His cup, it spilleth over

With pleasures overfilled

Evil he encountered

Saw pain of cruelty

Face to face with himself

And Christ upon a tree

Words with scalpel knife did write

With crystal clarity

Flowing ink later transformed

By simple charity

As a teacher, he inspired

As celebrity, entertained

As philosopher, outcast sure

As a Christian, forgotten now

Pain, his final Easter

Lost faith in reason clear

Found love beyond all measure

What a Friend, did pray:

“When it strikes, that searing pain

I will be, oh, so near

I, for you, thy Healer be

And Be eternally”

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

