Letter to the editor: A start to better roads
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
I am particularly aware of this problem as a cyclist for nearly 70 years now, and I cannot remember a time when I felt it so necessary to keep a firm eye on the road surface as I ride. Indeed I have in recent months decided that I will now only cycle at night where I know the location of the potholes, and even then I go more slowly, for instance down Broyle Road – would a motorist accept such a constraint?
It concerns me that WSCC has a minimum depth of 4cm for a pothole to require the need for repair. That may not be so bad for a motorist (even if costs the occasional tyre), but for a cyclist that could be lethal.
In fairness WSCC has significantly improved some roads, eg Orchard Street. But in my part of Summersdale, both Summersdale Road and Wellington Road in places resemble the Western Front – and that even after the worst holes in the former have now been repaired.
I appreciate that there are other important issues, eg education and caring services, which WSCC should rightly make the highest priority, but roads do matter – and they are a safety issue.
John Newman
Maplehurst Road, Chichester