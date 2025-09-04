Letter to the editor: A vision for Ifield - the nature and heritage research park to unite ecology, history and community for generations to come
The Park would protect the biodiversity of Ifield Brook Meadows, safeguard historic and archaeological assets, and provide opportunities for schools, colleges, universities and community groups, to engage in education and research. It would also offer local residents much-needed access to green space for recreation, health, and wellbeing.
Richard Symonds, Ifield Society's co-founder, says: “This is about creating a lasting legacy – a place where nature, heritage, and community come together. An Ifield Nature and Heritage Research Park would not only protect what is precious but also inspire future generations”
I trust the Council will give this positive and forward-looking proposal serious consideration.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex