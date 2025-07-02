Letter to the editor: Ancient Ifield exhibition at Crawley Museum ends this Saturday (July 5)
The Ancient Ifield Exhibition at Crawley Museum comes to an end this Saturday [July 5] - a culmination of work done by a dedicated team including Iain Dickson, Sally Fadelle, David Moon and Ian Mulcahy.
After the Exhibition, work will start to launch the Ifield Parish Map - to coincide with the West Sussex Millennium Parish Map Project 2000.
Richard W. Symonds
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex