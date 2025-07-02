Letter to the editor: Ancient Ifield exhibition at Crawley Museum ends this Saturday (July 5)

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 08:11 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 09:20 BST
Ancient Parish Map [Boundary outlined in black]placeholder image
Ancient Parish Map [Boundary outlined in black]
The Ancient Ifield Exhibition at Crawley Museum comes to an end this Saturday [July 5] - a culmination of work done by a dedicated team including Iain Dickson, Sally Fadelle, David Moon and Ian Mulcahy.

After the Exhibition, work will start to launch the Ifield Parish Map - to coincide with the West Sussex Millennium Parish Map Project 2000.

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

