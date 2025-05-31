Letter to the editor: Ancient Ifield exhibition opens at Crawley Museum on Thursday June 5
Come along and learn about the fascinating archaeology within the ancient Parish of Ifield, including a 180,000-year-old axe head, a Bronze Age sword, an Iron Age settlement and Romano-British ironworks just outside the Parish boundary.
Wildlife species and their habitats which existed in those ancient times - and still do - will also be featured [including the rare Longhorn beetle and Bechstein bat].
Ifield Brook - which runs through the heart of the ancient Parish - will also be highlighted - especially with ‘The Friendly Dragon of Ifield Brook Meadows’ story, and related magical activities for the imagination of curious children.
Walks to the historic areas featured are also planned during the month.
The Exhibition is designed for visitors of all ages who have a love of local history and concern for wildlife - and a sense of fun.
All welcome - no charge.
The Ifield Parish Map Team