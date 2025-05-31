Letter to the editor: Ancient Ifield exhibition opens at Crawley Museum on Thursday June 5

‘Friendly Dragon’ - Poster 3

An Exhibition - ‘Ancient Ifield’ - will take place at the Crawley Museum from next Thursday [June 5] to Saturday [July 5] - Thursday, Friday and Saturday only between 10.30 and 4pm.

Come along and learn about the fascinating archaeology within the ancient Parish of Ifield, including a 180,000-year-old axe head, a Bronze Age sword, an Iron Age settlement and Romano-British ironworks just outside the Parish boundary.

Wildlife species and their habitats which existed in those ancient times - and still do - will also be featured [including the rare Longhorn beetle and Bechstein bat].

Ifield Brook - which runs through the heart of the ancient Parish - will also be highlighted - especially with ‘The Friendly Dragon of Ifield Brook Meadows’ story, and related magical activities for the imagination of curious children.

Ancient Ifield Exhibition - Poster 1

Walks to the historic areas featured are also planned during the month.

The Exhibition is designed for visitors of all ages who have a love of local history and concern for wildlife - and a sense of fun.

All welcome - no charge.

The Ifield Parish Map Team