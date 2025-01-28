Letter to the editor: apathy rules

The sudden interest in becoming a Unitary Authority and the renewed opposition to this poses one significant question.

Starting at the first level of local government, towns and parishes. At the last round of elections, in the whole of the Chichester District there were only two parishes contested. Chichester City and Selsey. A lack of candidates, because we are all too busy and it is seen to be unimportant was why there was so little interest. Even then how many people who could vote actually voted? At the District elections, how many of you voted? The turn out is generally very low in real terms. At County Council elections, what is the turnout? Again, very low when you consider how many people are eligible to vote and how much is taken from your bank account to fund it. Suddenly, it seems all these council levels are very important, even though they weren’t worth the time to get out and vote when the opportunity arose. Add to that the costs of running an election and then the costs of the staff working in the three different levels, is it any wonder the system is under scrutiny. Local government should and could be very valuable and as one who spent a lot of time sitting round a council table, I am an advocate of democracy working at the closest level to the electorate. History has shown and is repeatedly showing, I am in the minority. Most people don’t care so they don’t vote. If we do become a Unitary Authority then we have nobody but ourselves to blame.