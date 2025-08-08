Letter to the editor: Are we falling into a trap west of Ifield?
Are we falling into a cleverly-laid trap West of Ifield [‘Was the Horsham Local Plan set up to fail?’, Sussex World-Crawley Observer, Aug 6]?
There is a temptation to call Homes England’s West of Ifield speculative planning application…’The Ancient Parish Land-Grab’.
If we accept the insanity of the masterplan, the planning application looks rational and sane.
We must reject it - without hesitation.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street. Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex