Letter to the editor: Are we falling into a trap west of Ifield?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2025, 08:55 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 09:16 BST
‘Land Grab’ - All About Horsham [AAH] Magazine - February 2024placeholder image
Are we falling into a cleverly-laid trap West of Ifield [‘Was the Horsham Local Plan set up to fail?’, Sussex World-Crawley Observer, Aug 6]?

There is a temptation to call Homes England’s West of Ifield speculative planning application…’The Ancient Parish Land-Grab’.

If we accept the insanity of the masterplan, the planning application looks rational and sane.

We must reject it - without hesitation.

Ifield Brook Meadows [in green] within the Ancient Parish of Ifield.placeholder image
Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street. Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

