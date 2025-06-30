Letter to the editor: Beating the Bounds of the ancient parish of Ifield
An Ifield Parish Map Boundary Walk is planned to take place when an imminent speculative planning application is submitted [Homes England’s ‘masterplan of insanity’ west of Ifield, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, June 30].
Why?
Three primary reasons:
1. To highlight that Homes England make no reference to the ancient Parish of Ifield in their insane West of Ifield masterplan - a staggering omission.
2. To follow a centuries-old tradition of ‘Beating the Bounds’ in which the community walked round the boundary of their parish.
3. To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the West Sussex Millennium Parish Map Project - pioneered by historian Kim Leslie.
Richard W. Symonds. MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex