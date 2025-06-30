Letter to the editor: Beating the Bounds of the ancient parish of Ifield

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:32 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 12:44 BST
Ancient Ifield Parish Map Boundary [outlined in black]placeholder image
Ancient Ifield Parish Map Boundary [outlined in black]
An Ifield Parish Map Boundary Walk is planned to take place when an imminent speculative planning application is submitted [Homes England’s ‘masterplan of insanity’ west of Ifield, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, June 30].

Why?

Three primary reasons:

1. To highlight that Homes England make no reference to the ancient Parish of Ifield in their insane West of Ifield masterplan - a staggering omission.

‘A Sense of Place’ - West Sussex Parish Maps’ by Kim Leslieplaceholder image
‘A Sense of Place’ - West Sussex Parish Maps’ by Kim Leslie

2. To follow a centuries-old tradition of ‘Beating the Bounds’ in which the community walked round the boundary of their parish.

3. To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the West Sussex Millennium Parish Map Project - pioneered by historian Kim Leslie.

Richard W. Symonds. MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

