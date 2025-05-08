Letter to the editor: Better use of bus service Improvement funds

Planned Spending for Bus Improvements from ESCC report

Many are fully in support of your mission to “to ensure that East Sussex residents enjoy the highest possible quality bus services that provide a frequent and comprehensive choice, reduce congestion and make a positive contribution to better air quality and decarbonisation.”

So this is an open letter to East Sussex County Council (ESCC), on behalf of Eastbourne Eco Action Network (EEAN) , to comment on the use funds allocated for the Bus service Improvement Programme (BSIP).

The main criticism being that much of the £20M Capital budget appears to be spent on improving traffic generally, rather than bus services specifically. Of course improving the movement of traffic benefits all road users.

As you will be aware ESCC have allocated £18.5M, out of the £20M, to bus lanes. The transfer of £11M to cover the Exceat bridge shortfall is 60% of these funds. There is then a knock on effect around the building of the Peacehaven and Newhaven bus lanes.

Bus crossing Exceat Bridge

The bridge may perhaps speed up some buses, but buses are only 3% of the traffic. It will mainly benefit other motorised traffic. However anecdotal evidence, over the bank holiday, showed the traffic lights, on the bridge, currently seem to be coping. Plus building more capacity, with a new two lane bridge, has the side effect of encouraging more traffic through the National Park and away from the A27.

The next example is Traffic Light Priority, where £1.5M is to be used on over 30 sets of lights. There have already been some improvements, at a few traffic lights, to make them respond dynamically to traffic flows. This reduces congestion for all traffic. However in discussion with ESCC and Stagecoach, staff are unaware of when this will be enhanced so that buses approaching lights will be prioritised over all the other traffic.

As you may know EEAN are very much in support, of your bus improvements, but we would like to see funds being targeted more effectively on bus specific measures.

Paul Humphreys ( EEAN member)

Chichester Close

Eastbourne