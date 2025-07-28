Letter to the editor 'Butterflies v Bullies' Saturday walks in Ifield Brook Meadows

Ifield Society logo

The ‘Butterflies vs Bullies’ Walk took place last Saturday [July 26] - as part of a series of walks organised over the summer [‘Revolting parish walk’ in Ifield Brook Meadows and beyond - every Saturday until September, Sussex World, July 15].

Peter Townend, the local butterfly expert. joined the walkers to encourage participation in the nationwide Big Butterfly Count.

The disappearance of many species within this beautiful area is beyond disturbing.

Richard W. Symonds

Big Butterfly Count 2025

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex