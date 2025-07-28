Letter to the editor 'Butterflies v Bullies' Saturday walks in Ifield Brook Meadows
The ‘Butterflies vs Bullies’ Walk took place last Saturday [July 26] - as part of a series of walks organised over the summer [‘Revolting parish walk’ in Ifield Brook Meadows and beyond - every Saturday until September, Sussex World, July 15].
Peter Townend, the local butterfly expert. joined the walkers to encourage participation in the nationwide Big Butterfly Count.
The disappearance of many species within this beautiful area is beyond disturbing.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex