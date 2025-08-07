Letter to the editor: call for local councillors to 'step up to the plate' on West of Ifield issue

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 14:44 BST
It is now becoming increasingly clear there will be an out-of-control water and sewage crisis - especially affecting Ifield Brook Meadows - if Homes England’s monstrous and insane West of Ifield masterplan is allowed to happen.

It is also becoming increasingly clear the local councillors - especially those representing Ifield - must now ‘step up to the plate’ and speak out on the West of Ifield issue.

The Localism Act 2011 makes it clear local councillors are duty-bound to take an active part in local democracy, helping their constituents to better understand the often complex and controversial issues affecting their area and encouraging local democratic debate.

Residents electing councillors - especially in Ifield but also beyond it - must be confident in the knowledge they will act on their pre-election promises.

Ifield Brook Meadows [in green] - within the Ancient Parish of Ifieldplaceholder image
Ifield Brook Meadows [in green] - within the Ancient Parish of Ifield

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

