Letter to the editor: Care for the environment
And was not simply a building site with parks for urban recreation.
Since then there has arrived a couple of woke generations that have admirable sentiments of freedom, tolerance and openness, to a fault.
This country must be treated holistically, or it becomes a mere piece of Trumpian real estate for global fortune hunters and immigrants.
It does not have a culture if it embraces all and sundry.
It does not have a natural environment if the human footprint subsumes virgin open space.
We are on a climatic and environmental knife-edge, and need to limit our population and commerce to the ‘god’ given country and not the reverse.
And stop using humbug terms like carbon offsetting, and sustainability.
RW Standing
Sea Road
East Preston