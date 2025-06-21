Letter to the editor: celebrating the summer solstice within the ancient parish - Ifield's Stonehenge?
Grandson Flynn stands in the centre of a possible 3,500-year-old Bell Barrow burial ground in ancient Ifield, aligned with the setting Sun near the Druids house, on Summer Solstice Day last Saturday [‘Ifield’s Stonehenge’?].
Don’t forget the Ancient Ifield Exhibition (featuring the Friendly Dragon) at Crawley Museum - Thursday, Friday and Saturday (10.30 to 4.00) until July 5.
Yours sincerely
Richard W. Symonds
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex