Letter to the editor: celebrating the summer solstice within the ancient parish - Ifield's Stonehenge?

By Richard W Symonds
Published 21st Jun 2025, 22:46 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 10:12 BST
Ancient Ifield Exhibitionplaceholder image
Ancient Ifield Exhibition
Grandson Flynn stands in the centre of a possible 3,500-year-old Bell Barrow burial ground in ancient Ifield, aligned with the setting Sun near the Druids house, on Summer Solstice Day last Saturday [‘Ifield’s Stonehenge’?].

Don’t forget the Ancient Ifield Exhibition (featuring the Friendly Dragon) at Crawley Museum - Thursday, Friday and Saturday (10.30 to 4.00) until July 5.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

