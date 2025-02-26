Letter to the editor: Chichester's Poppy Appeal result

User (UGC) Submitted

I write to you as the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal Organiser for the Chichester area. I am very pleased to report that the current total for this year’s appeal stands at £37,881.28.

I was assisted by the small group of dedicated volunteers throughout, and we had cadets from the local CCF, ACF and ATC units out during the weekends. Indeed, the total amount collected on the three days when the cadets were out amounted to an incredible £10,397.85.

Chichester’s residents and visitors were incredibly generous as they demonstrated their support for our Armed Service personnel, either retired or still serving. I thank them all.

Paul Gaffney,

North Bersted.