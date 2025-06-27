Letter to the editor: Clarifying the position of Crawley Borough Council
Council planning officers have had confirmation from Homes England that their forthcoming planning application for 'land West of Ifield’ does not include any land located within Crawley's borough boundary.
The letter is correct in its statement that Homes England owns much of the Ifield Brook meadow area. Our expectation is that Homes England will honour their public statement, that they will protect Ifield Brook meadow and river corridors "by excluding these areas from development".
Crawley Borough Council has clearly stated its opposition to Homes England's West of Ifield proposals on a number of occasions and also to the relevant planning authority, Horsham District Council.
Councillor Atif Nawaz
Deputy Leader of the Council
Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development
Crawley Borough Council