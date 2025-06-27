Letter to the editor: Clarifying the position of Crawley Borough Council

Dear Sir, In response to the letter published 9 June, titled Halt Homes England's 'insane' West of Ifield speculative planning application, I want to take the opportunity to clarify Crawley Borough Council’s position.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council planning officers have had confirmation from Homes England that their forthcoming planning application for 'land West of Ifield’ does not include any land located within Crawley's borough boundary.

The letter is correct in its statement that Homes England owns much of the Ifield Brook meadow area. Our expectation is that Homes England will honour their public statement, that they will protect Ifield Brook meadow and river corridors "by excluding these areas from development".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Borough Council has clearly stated its opposition to Homes England's West of Ifield proposals on a number of occasions and also to the relevant planning authority, Horsham District Council.

User (UGC) Submitted

Councillor Atif Nawaz

Deputy Leader of the Council

Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development

Crawley Borough Council