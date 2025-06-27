Letter to the editor: Clarifying the position of Crawley Borough Council

By Crawley Borough Council
Contributor
Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:24 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 13:20 BST
Dear Sir, In response to the letter published 9 June, titled Halt Homes England's 'insane' West of Ifield speculative planning application, I want to take the opportunity to clarify Crawley Borough Council’s position.

Council planning officers have had confirmation from Homes England that their forthcoming planning application for 'land West of Ifield’ does not include any land located within Crawley's borough boundary.

The letter is correct in its statement that Homes England owns much of the Ifield Brook meadow area. Our expectation is that Homes England will honour their public statement, that they will protect Ifield Brook meadow and river corridors "by excluding these areas from development".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crawley Borough Council has clearly stated its opposition to Homes England's West of Ifield proposals on a number of occasions and also to the relevant planning authority, Horsham District Council.

User (UGC) Submittedplaceholder image
User (UGC) Submitted

Councillor Atif Nawaz

Deputy Leader of the Council

Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development

Crawley Borough Council

Related topics:Crawley Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice