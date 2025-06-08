Letter to the editor: Come and see the Friendly Dragon film at Crawley Museum

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Come and see ‘The Friendly Dragon of Ifield Brook Meadows’ - a short film - at the Crawley Museum.

’The Friendly Dragon’ film was created as part of a Creative Crawley BOOST grant, and features in the current Ancient Ifield Exhibition at Crawley Museum.

The Exhibition is on from the 5th of June to the 5th of July on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10.30am to 4pm - and it’s completely free.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

