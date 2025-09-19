Letter to the editor: Community forms emergency committee to protect Ifield Brook and Meadows
The Committee will press Horsham District Council, Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council to declare an Environmental and Ecological Emergency, and to act swiftly to safeguard one of the area’s most precious green spaces.
“Ifield Brook Meadows is the jewel in the crown within our ancient Parish”, says Ifield Society's Richard Symonds. “But it faces mounting pressure from an insane development masterplan - with catastrophic consequences if planning permission is given. We are demanding recognition of the ecological crisis we face, and practical steps — including designating Ifield Brook Meadows as a Local Nature Reserve within an Ifield Country Park.”
The Committee’s objectives will include:
- Campaigning for local authorities to declare an Environmental and Ecological Emergency.
- Mobilising the community to protect biodiversity, heritage, and green space.
- Producing evidence-based reports on the ecological importance of Ifield Brook Meadows
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex