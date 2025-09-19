Letter to the editor: Community forms emergency committee to protect Ifield Brook and Meadows

The local community has come together to form the Environmental and Ecological Emergency Committee (EEEC), calling for urgent action to protect Ifield Brook Meadows within ancient Parish of Ifield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Committee will press Horsham District Council, Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council to declare an Environmental and Ecological Emergency, and to act swiftly to safeguard one of the area’s most precious green spaces.

“Ifield Brook Meadows is the jewel in the crown within our ancient Parish”, says Ifield Society's Richard Symonds. “But it faces mounting pressure from an insane development masterplan - with catastrophic consequences if planning permission is given. We are demanding recognition of the ecological crisis we face, and practical steps — including designating Ifield Brook Meadows as a Local Nature Reserve within an Ifield Country Park.”

The Committee’s objectives will include:

Environmental and Ecological Emergency Committee

Campaigning for local authorities to declare an Environmental and Ecological Emergency.

Mobilising the community to protect biodiversity, heritage, and green space.

Producing evidence-based reports on the ecological importance of Ifield Brook Meadows

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex