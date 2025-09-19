Letter to the editor: Community forms emergency committee to protect Ifield Brook and Meadows

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 14:28 BST
The local community has come together to form the Environmental and Ecological Emergency Committee (EEEC), calling for urgent action to protect Ifield Brook Meadows within ancient Parish of Ifield.

The Committee will press Horsham District Council, Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council to declare an Environmental and Ecological Emergency, and to act swiftly to safeguard one of the area’s most precious green spaces.

“Ifield Brook Meadows is the jewel in the crown within our ancient Parish”, says Ifield Society's Richard Symonds. “But it faces mounting pressure from an insane development masterplan - with catastrophic consequences if planning permission is given. We are demanding recognition of the ecological crisis we face, and practical steps — including designating Ifield Brook Meadows as a Local Nature Reserve within an Ifield Country Park.”

The Committee’s objectives will include:

Environmental and Ecological Emergency Committee
  • Campaigning for local authorities to declare an Environmental and Ecological Emergency.
  • Mobilising the community to protect biodiversity, heritage, and green space.
  • Producing evidence-based reports on the ecological importance of Ifield Brook Meadows

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

