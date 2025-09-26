Letter to the editor: Community gains support from Natural England and Historic England to oppose Home England West of Ifield masterplan

By-passing Natural England's Water Neutrality requirements

Natural England has made it clear: no large-scale development in this region can go ahead without achieving legally-binding water neutrality. Homes England has offered no credible plan to meet this legal requirement. In plain English, this development would break the law before the first brick is laid.

Ignoring Historic England's Environmental and Ecological safeguards

Historic England has warned of the severe damage this plan could inflict on the historic Parish of Ifield - St Margaret's 13th century church being its geographical centre. From Ifield Court Moat to the medieval field systems and archaeological treasures still lying under our feet, this landscape tells a story thousands of years old. Homes England’s plan treats it as an inconvenience to be bulldozed.

Destroying Nature

Ifield Brook Meadows is not Homes England's 'spare field' to serve its monstrous masterplan. It is a Local Green Space, a vital ecological corridor, a floodplain, and home to protected species. Destroy it, and you destroy the lungs, heart, and memory of our community.

Speculative and Premature

This application is being rammed through before the Horsham Local Plan has been agreed and before the Planning Inspector’s concerns have been addressed. It is premature, speculative, and reckless.

Our Message is Simple:

The people of this community stand together. We will not allow the government's master-developer Homes England—or any other developer—to by-pass the law, to endanger our environment, or to erase our heritage.

This is not just a planning battle. This is a battle for Ifield's soul.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

Co-founder - The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

