Letter to the editor: Crawley Borough Council provides grant for the Ifield Parish Map Project

As the Ancient Ifield Exhibition at Crawley Museum draws to a close this Saturday[5th July] - on the 25th Anniversaries of the Crawley Millennium Greenway and West Sussex Millennium Parish Maps - we are delighted to be informed by Crawley Borough Council that a £500 grant has been provided to help ensure the Ifield Parish Map Project will continue.

Special thanks to team member Wendy Townend for making this happen - inspired by Kim Leslie who pioneered West Sussex Parish Maps with his wonderful book ‘A Sense of Place’.

The Ifield Parish Map Project Team

Iain Dickson

Crawley Millennium Greenway - showing Ifield Brook Meadows [the geographical centre of the ancient Parish]

Sally Fadelle

David Moon

Ian Mulcahy

Richard Symonds

Wendy Townend