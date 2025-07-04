Letter to the editor: Crawley Borough Council provides grant for the Ifield Parish Map Project
As the Ancient Ifield Exhibition at Crawley Museum draws to a close this Saturday[5th July] - on the 25th Anniversaries of the Crawley Millennium Greenway and West Sussex Millennium Parish Maps - we are delighted to be informed by Crawley Borough Council that a £500 grant has been provided to help ensure the Ifield Parish Map Project will continue.
Special thanks to team member Wendy Townend for making this happen - inspired by Kim Leslie who pioneered West Sussex Parish Maps with his wonderful book ‘A Sense of Place’.
The Ifield Parish Map Project Team
Iain Dickson
Sally Fadelle
David Moon
Ian Mulcahy
Richard Symonds
Wendy Townend