Letter to the editor: Crawley Borough Council urged to make Ifield Brook Meadows a nature reserve
Following the Ancient Ifield Exhibition, Crawley Borough Council is urgently called upon to upgrade Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] - the geographical centre of the ancient Parish - to a Local Nature Reserve [LNR].
Homes England has already wrecked the ‘unsound’ Horsham Local Plan with their insane West of Ifield masterplan.
The ‘sound’ Crawley Local Plan must not go the same way.
Make Ifield Brook Meadows a Local Nature Reserve at the earliest opportunity.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex