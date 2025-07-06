Letter to the editor: Crawley Borough Council urged to make Ifield Brook Meadows a nature reserve

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 6th Jul 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 09:36 BST
Ifield Brook Meadowsplaceholder image
Ifield Brook Meadows
Following the Ancient Ifield Exhibition, Crawley Borough Council is urgently called upon to upgrade Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] - the geographical centre of the ancient Parish - to a Local Nature Reserve [LNR].

Homes England has already wrecked the ‘unsound’ Horsham Local Plan with their insane West of Ifield masterplan.

The ‘sound’ Crawley Local Plan must not go the same way.

Make Ifield Brook Meadows a Local Nature Reserve at the earliest opportunity.

Ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary outline in black] - with Ifield Brook Meadows at the geographical centre.placeholder image
Ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary outline in black] - with Ifield Brook Meadows at the geographical centre.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

