Letter to the editor: Creative Crawley boosts Friendly Dragon
I fully agree with Its founder Louise Blackwell when she pleads: "Do you want Crawley to be a progressive, healthy and economically flourishing town? If the answer is yes, then please invest in, support, engage in and champion culture. It's the only way" ['It's a significant moment': Founder's rallying call for people to invest in the arts', Crawley Observer, April 2].
But as Steve Sawyer - Creative Crawley's Chair of Trustees - warns: "My hope is that we can build on this. But that is not guaranteed”
Crawley Creative Playground's Boost funded the Friendly Dragon of Ifield Brook Meadows’ story - here is the result:
https://drive.google.com/drive/mobile/folders/1C6wo1piygfhNvW_JZLi1sI0Sg4ZzSf9e?usp=sharing_eip&ts=67d58a3e
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley