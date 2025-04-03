Letter to the editor: Creative Crawley boosts Friendly Dragon

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:41 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
May I congratulate the Crawley Observer for its excellent coverage of Creative Crawley’s Spring launch of events.

I fully agree with Its founder Louise Blackwell when she pleads: "Do you want Crawley to be a progressive, healthy and economically flourishing town? If the answer is yes, then please invest in, support, engage in and champion culture. It's the only way" ['It's a significant moment': Founder's rallying call for people to invest in the arts', Crawley Observer, April 2].

But as Steve Sawyer - Creative Crawley's Chair of Trustees - warns: "My hope is that we can build on this. But that is not guaranteed”

Crawley Creative Playground's Boost funded the Friendly Dragon of Ifield Brook Meadows’ story - here is the result:

https://drive.google.com/drive/mobile/folders/1C6wo1piygfhNvW_JZLi1sI0Sg4ZzSf9e?usp=sharing_eip&ts=67d58a3e

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley

