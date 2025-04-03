Letter to the editor: Creative Crawley boosts Friendly Dragon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

May I congratulate the Crawley Observer for its excellent coverage of Creative Crawley’s Spring launch of events.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I fully agree with Its founder Louise Blackwell when she pleads: "Do you want Crawley to be a progressive, healthy and economically flourishing town? If the answer is yes, then please invest in, support, engage in and champion culture. It's the only way" ['It's a significant moment': Founder's rallying call for people to invest in the arts', Crawley Observer, April 2].

But as Steve Sawyer - Creative Crawley's Chair of Trustees - warns: "My hope is that we can build on this. But that is not guaranteed”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Creative Playground's Boost funded the Friendly Dragon of Ifield Brook Meadows’ story - here is the result:

User (UGC) Submitted

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley