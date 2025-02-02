Letter to the editor: ‘Ecological Emergency’ call to Crawley Borough Council Cabinet

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 01:49 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 09:28 BST
The following Public Question is planned to be submitted to Crawley Borough Council’s Cabinet this Wednesday, February 5 2025

“Will this Council declare an Ecological Emergency in the Ifield Rural Fringe within the ancient Parish [West of Ifield] – just as Bristol Council declared an Ecological Emergency in Brislington Meadows five years ago?”

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street

Ifield Village

Crawley

Ref: 1 JULY 17 2024 – CRAWLEY BOROUGH COUNCIL – FULL COUNCIL MEETING – ‘ECOLOGICAL EMERGENCY’ PUBLIC QUESTION – The Ifield Society

Ref: 2 - 'Call for an Ecological Emergency West of Ifield - Sussex World [Horsham] Online - Feb 1 2025

