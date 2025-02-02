Letter to the editor: ‘Ecological Emergency’ call to Crawley Borough Council Cabinet
The following Public Question is planned to be submitted to Crawley Borough Council’s Cabinet this Wednesday, February 5 2025
“Will this Council declare an Ecological Emergency in the Ifield Rural Fringe within the ancient Parish [West of Ifield] – just as Bristol Council declared an Ecological Emergency in Brislington Meadows five years ago?”
Yours sincerely
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street
Ifield Village
Crawley
Ref: 1 JULY 17 2024 – CRAWLEY BOROUGH COUNCIL – FULL COUNCIL MEETING – ‘ECOLOGICAL EMERGENCY’ PUBLIC QUESTION – The Ifield Society
Ref: 2 - 'Call for an Ecological Emergency West of Ifield - Sussex World [Horsham] Online - Feb 1 2025