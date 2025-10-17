Letter to the editor: 'Ecological emergency' unofficially declared within ancient parish of Ifield

The Government and its master developer Homes England are being reckless and irresponsible in their pursuit of massive house-building in North Sussex - which includes the ancient Parish of Ifield [‘Urgent and renewed call for ‘ecological emergency’ in ancient parish as future of rare and protected ramshorn snail “uncertain”’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Oct 16].

The Guardian writes [The problem isn’t snails, but a broken housing model’, Editorial, Oct 12]:

‘Last Tuesday, the chancellor Rachel Reeves, told a conference of tech executives that she’d intervened to help a developer to build about 20,000 homes in north sussex that had been held up, she said, by “some snails…a protected species or something”. She added that they “are microscopic…you cannot even see” them…

‘The snail in question, the lesser whirlpool ramshorn, is one of Britain’s rarest freshwater creatures, found in only a handful of locations and highly sensitive to sewage pollution. But Ms Reeves portrayed it as a bureaucratic nuisance…growth is the priority , nature the obstacle…

Unofficial 'Ecological Emergency' Declaration

‘The Treasury reportedly plans to hit green rules with amendments to its planning and infrastructure bill - ditching the precautionary principle, slashing species protections and curbing legal challenges…turning its back on the work of the Dasgupta review [which] argues that nature is not a constraint on growth but its foundation, a form of capital on which the economy depends.

‘The Wildlife Trusts points out that more than a million homes already have planning permission since 2015, but remain unbuilt. The real barriers to housebuilding are skills shortages, hoarded land and slow delivery. They need sorting out. Blaming snails, it would seem, is easier…mocking green protections and cosying up to developers…

‘The problem isn’t the planning system. It’s a broken, profit-driven housing model that banks land and starves supply. Scrapping nature protections won’t build 1.5m homes, it will just bulldoze public trust and the countryside’

Horsham District Council must reject - without hesitation - Homes England’s speculative West of Ifield planning application [DC/25/1312] which will bulldoze this beautiful North Sussex ancient Parish landscape into a building site for years to come.

Ancient Parish of Ifield

In the light of the above, an unofficial 'Ecological Emergency' has been declared

Richard W. Symonds. MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex x8g3qyt