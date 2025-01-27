Letter to the editor: ecological emergency west of Ifield?
Dear Editor According to the London Times ['Labour curbs environmental quangos to get Britain building', Front Page, Jan 22], government agencies responsible for nature recovery and conservation will no longer be able to demand that private and state developers reduce the ecological harm caused by large developments - such as West of Ifield.
A recent Report - 'Lost Nature - Are housing developers delivering their ecological commitments?' - highlights the failure of developers to mitigate harm to nature ['Disregard For Its Ecological Impact', Crawley Observer Letters, Jan 22].
This environmental insanity must stop and an ecologically viable alternative must start.
Richard W. Symond
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village Crawley