Letter to the editor: ecological emergency west of Ifield?

Dear Editor According to the London Times ['Labour curbs environmental quangos to get Britain building', Front Page, Jan 22], government agencies responsible for nature recovery and conservation will no longer be able to demand that private and state developers reduce the ecological harm caused by large developments - such as West of Ifield.

A recent Report - 'Lost Nature - Are housing developers delivering their ecological commitments?' - highlights the failure of developers to mitigate harm to nature ['Disregard For Its Ecological Impact', Crawley Observer Letters, Jan 22].

This environmental insanity must stop and an ecologically viable alternative must start.

Richard W. Symond

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village Crawley