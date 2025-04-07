Letter to the editor: Friendly Dragon ancient parish boundary walk this Saturday
This Saturday - April 12th - the Ifield Society would like to invite all concerned for a Friendly Dragon Ancient Parish Boundary Walk to Kilnwood Vale Point - ahead of Homes England’s ‘West of Ifield’ exhibition and planning application [‘Home of Friendly Dragon under threat of development’, Crawley Observer Letters, April 7]
Walkers will meet at 11am outside the Plough in Ifield Village, returning by 1pm.
All welcome - including dogs [and dragons].
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex