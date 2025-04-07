Letter to the editor: Friendly Dragon ancient parish boundary walk this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Saturday - April 12th - the Ifield Society would like to invite all concerned for a Friendly Dragon Ancient Parish Boundary Walk to Kilnwood Vale Point - ahead of Homes England’s ‘West of Ifield’ exhibition and planning application [‘Home of Friendly Dragon under threat of development’, Crawley Observer Letters, April 7]

Walkers will meet at 11am outside the Plough in Ifield Village, returning by 1pm.

All welcome - including dogs [and dragons].

Richard W. Symonds

Ancient Parish of Ifield Boundary [outlined in black] - with ‘The Home of Friendly Dragon’ in Ifield Brook Meadows [the parish geographical centre]. Kilnwood Vale Point is located to the south-west - where the railway line [thin black] crosses the parish boundary [thick black]

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex