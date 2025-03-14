Letter to the editor: Friendly Dragon goes filming in Crawley
I wrote a short children's story a few years ago: 'The Friendly Dragon of Ifield Brook Meadows'.
'Creative Crawley' picked up on this and wanted to make a short film of the story for wider distribution.
There is no-one more surprised than myself!
Film day was yesterday (Thursday) at County Mall. An actor and film production crew made it happen.
It was a special collaborative and creative team effort and the 'finished product' is eagerly awaited - especially by me!
Yours sincerely
Richard W. Symonds
Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley