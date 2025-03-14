Letter to the editor: Friendly Dragon goes filming in Crawley

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 14th Mar 2025, 03:07 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 08:52 BST
‘Filming the Friendly Dragon Story’ [Photo by Richard W. Symonds]placeholder image
‘Filming the Friendly Dragon Story’ [Photo by Richard W. Symonds]
I wrote a short children's story a few years ago: 'The Friendly Dragon of Ifield Brook Meadows'.

'Creative Crawley' picked up on this and wanted to make a short film of the story for wider distribution.

There is no-one more surprised than myself!

Film day was yesterday (Thursday) at County Mall. An actor and film production crew made it happen.

‘Cameras roll!’ [Photo by Richard W. Symonds]placeholder image
‘Cameras roll!’ [Photo by Richard W. Symonds]

It was a special collaborative and creative team effort and the 'finished product' is eagerly awaited - especially by me!

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley

