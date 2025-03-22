Letter to the editor: Friendly Dragon visits the Local Nature Reserve this Saturday
Following last weekend's walk in Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] to celebrate the town's Millennium Greenway 25th Anniversary ['Walk the Friendly Dragon trail in Crawley on Saturday March 22', Crawley Observer, March 17], a further walk is planned this Saturday [29th] - 'Friendly Dragon visits the Local Nature Reserve [LNR]'.
11am from the Plough in Ifield Village - return by 1pm.
Appropriate footwear strongly advised as the Nature Reserve is likely to be muddy.
All welcome - including dogs.
Richard W. Symonds
Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley.