Letter to the editor: Full public scrutiny of Homes England's West of Ifield planning application

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homes England's Head of Planning & Enabling Chris Bearton states ['Homes England to submit application for 3,000 homes in West of Ifield', Crawley Observer/West Sussex County Times, May 7/8]:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Even if the [Horsham] Local Plan falls away, we're still anticipating to submit that planning application"

Bring it on, Mr Bearton!

This Head of the Government property developer further states:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'First phase' of Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan of a 3,000 housing development - 'The Meadows' - showing Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] and proposed houses built right up to the banks of Ifield Brook - running north-south.

"It [the West of Ifield planning application] would still go through the level of scrutiny and assessment that any other planning application would need to"

Indeed, Mr Bearton, and more so as you are a housing quango appointed by a Government elected by us, the people - and accountable to us, the people.

So, we look forward to fully scrutinising and assessing your West of Ifield operations - not least your land deal in and around Ifield Golf Club ['Homes England plans £3bn Crawley garden village', Estates Gazette International - EGI, July 29 2019].

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex