Letter to the editor: further comment would be unprintable
Great news to read Crawley Museum is hosting a photographic presentation which "might inspire a vision for the future" supported by Crawley Borough Council ['New Town exhibition now on display at museum', Crawley Observer, March 5].
Not-so-great news is that Crawley Borough Council is cutting the Museum's funding by £24,000 in its budget.
Any further comment would be unprintable.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley