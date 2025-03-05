Letter to the editor: further comment would be unprintable

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 10:16 BST

Great news to read Crawley Museum is hosting a photographic presentation which "might inspire a vision for the future" supported by Crawley Borough Council ['New Town exhibition now on display at museum', Crawley Observer, March 5].

Not-so-great news is that Crawley Borough Council is cutting the Museum's funding by £24,000 in its budget.

Any further comment would be unprintable.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley

Related topics:Crawley Borough CouncilCrawley Observer
