Letter to the editor: Gatwick decision is a blow but the fight is not over

At CPRE Sussex we are absolutely appalled by the decision to grant permission for a second runway at Gatwick.

This shocking decision will bring more noise, congestion and pollution to local communities, threaten wildlife and harm the protected landscapes of the High Weald and South Downs National Park.

With climate change the single biggest threat to the countryside, this expansion will significantly increase greenhouse gas pollution.

But the government is just crossing its fingers that its unproven Jet Zero approach will magically make the problem go away.

It is also completely ignoring the wider social impact on Sussex.

Without the infrastructure to support an influx of new workers, housing, healthcare, congested roads and overcrowded rail lines will all be put under increased pressure.

All this and the expansion will not even deliver the economic boost that the government so desperately wants.

Research shows airport expansion drives significant tourism revenue abroad rather than bringing it to the UK.

The transport secretary’s decision to approve the second runway at Gatwick is a blow to all the campaigners who have fought against the plans.

But the fight is not over.

We are urging everyone to help us fight this economically illiterate act of vandalism against the countryside and our climate.

CAGNE Gatwick is planning a judicial review and is currently fundraising to cover legal costs.

CPRE Sussex has made £5,000 available to support the legal challenge but more is still needed.

To donate, and protect our countryside, health and environment, visit https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/oppose-a-new-runway-at-gatwick/

Paul Steedman

Director

CPRE Sussex