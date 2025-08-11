Letter to the editor: Government is called upon to scrap Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan

‘Private Land’ signs in Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS]

Enough is enough. The government is now called upon to scrap Homes England’s West of Ifield masterplan with immediate effect [Housing quango ‘wastes’ £117m on botched IT project…taxpayer money goes ‘up in smoke’, Daily Telegraph, August 6 2025 / Has Homes England been given too much private power - and too much public money - west of Ifield?, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Aug 11 2025].

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dear Editor

Enough is enough. The government is now called upon to scrap Homes England’s West of Ifield masterplan with immediate effect [Housing quango ‘wastes’ £117m on botched IT project…taxpayer money goes ‘up in smoke’, Daily Telegraph, August 6 2025 / Has Homes England been given too much private power - and too much public money - west of Ifield?, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Aug 11 2025].

Abuse of power, misuse of public money, poor planning, weak oversight and political shifts have rendered this housing agency’s masterplan unviable and unworkable.

Government logo

Scrap it.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society