Letter to the editor: Government is called upon to scrap Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 13:40 BST
‘Private Land’ signs in Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS]placeholder image
‘Private Land’ signs in Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS]
Enough is enough. The government is now called upon to scrap Homes England’s West of Ifield masterplan with immediate effect [Housing quango ‘wastes’ £117m on botched IT project…taxpayer money goes ‘up in smoke’, Daily Telegraph, August 6 2025 / Has Homes England been given too much private power - and too much public money - west of Ifield?, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Aug 11 2025].

Dear Editor

Abuse of power, misuse of public money, poor planning, weak oversight and political shifts have rendered this housing agency’s masterplan unviable and unworkable.

Government logoplaceholder image
Government logo

Scrap it.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

