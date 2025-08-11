Letter to the editor: Government is called upon to scrap Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan
Dear Editor
Enough is enough. The government is now called upon to scrap Homes England’s West of Ifield masterplan with immediate effect [Housing quango ‘wastes’ £117m on botched IT project…taxpayer money goes ‘up in smoke’, Daily Telegraph, August 6 2025 / Has Homes England been given too much private power - and too much public money - west of Ifield?, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Aug 11 2025].
Abuse of power, misuse of public money, poor planning, weak oversight and political shifts have rendered this housing agency’s masterplan unviable and unworkable.
Scrap it.
Yours sincerely
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society