Letter to the editor: Growing satisfaction with local bus services

Great news. After years of reduced passenger numbers, East Sussex bus usage, is now up to 99% of pre COVID levels. This is the 6th best result in the England and alongside this customer satisfaction is at 86%.

Much of this progress is due to the £41m East Sussex Bus Service Improvement Programme, funded by the Government. This allowed an ‘enhanced partnership’, between East Sussex County Council and the bus companies and is further supported by the Government £3 fare cap.

Last year the Eastbourne Area Bus User Group (EABUG) was formed and its second meeting took place on Wednesday, 12th February, at Eastbourne Town Hall. It included local bus operators, County Council officers, councillors ( county, borough and parish), representatives for those with disabilities, businesses, colleges, transport campaigners, and members of the public.

EABUG organisers Jill Shacklock and David Everson, both from Eastbourne Eco Action Network, said “By attending these meetings, residents can discuss the latest news about local bus services, changes to fares and timetables, details about new buses, as well as any up and coming consultations around new infrastructure.” At this meeting, attendees received informative presentations from the County Council and 3 of our bus companies.

Fare offers across East Sussex

One of the three discussion groups focussed on having a bus franchising model, where the bus services would be managed by the County Council. It was good to hear the pro and cons from those delivering the current services. However, further discussion may well need to wait until devolution with a proposed Sussex Mayor and East Sussex Unitary Authority.

Attendees were also told that there will be some upcoming alterations to bus services, which will be announced in the near future. This is to reflect changes to passenger numbers on routes. Some of which have become more popular. Much will stay as it is and all the current routes will still be serviced.

The meeting was informed of some key improvements

More and improved Real Time Information display systems at key stops and QR codes at all stops. So passengers can check when their next bus is coming. This should include information from all the bus companies on that route. Being trialled are some push button audio devices and increasingly more information on the bus companies’ apps.

By October 2025 all the buses should have accessible information, both visual and audio, improving the journey experience for all passengers, including those who are visually impaired and disabled. Brighton & Hove buses already comply and provide alerts.

In rural areas the Flexibus service and the £3 new fare cap are helping to provide alternatives to the private car. Around 80% of residents are now within 30 minutes of a town centre whereas before it was only 10%, unless they were able to drive.

The single fares are now set at £1, £2 and £3. The most you pay is £3, however far you go. Passengers may find that there are differences between bus companies, so it is worth doing some research as well as checking out their concession, rover and multi trip tickets. Go to the Stagecoach and Brighton &Hove websites.

There will be 31 sets of bus priority traffic lights, which will adapt their phases when buses approach them, to give them priority. Plus new bus lanes in Seaside and on Upperton Road.

So all in all it is looking good for bus services across the county.

Paul Humphreys

Chichester Close, Willingdon