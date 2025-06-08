Letter to the editor: Halt Homes England's 'insane' West of Ifield speculative planning application

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 8th Jun 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 09:36 BST

Crawley Borough Council [CBC] Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr Atif Nawaz, states [‘Crawley Borough Council restate opposition to plans for thousands of new homes West of Ifield’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, June 5]:

“We understand that Homes England's West of Ifield planning application will not include any land located within Crawley's administrative boundaries”

Then you understand incorrectly, Cllr Nawaz.

Ifield Brook Meadows - a CBC-designated Local Green Space/LGS [one step down from a Local Nature Reserve/LNR] - is owned and controlled by the government housing agency and property developer Homes England [who have peppered this public beauty spot with ugly ‘Private Land’ signs].

‘Kingfisher - Ifield Millpond’ [Photo on display at the Ancient Ifield Exhibition - Crawley Museum]‘Kingfisher - Ifield Millpond’ [Photo on display at the Ancient Ifield Exhibition - Crawley Museum]
‘Kingfisher - Ifield Millpond’ [Photo on display at the Ancient Ifield Exhibition - Crawley Museum]

Crawley Borough Council, Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council must call upon the present Government to halt Homes England’s “insane” West of Ifield speculative planning application - without hesitation, without delay and without further waste of taxpayers money.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

