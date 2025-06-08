Letter to the editor: Halt Homes England's 'insane' West of Ifield speculative planning application
“We understand that Homes England's West of Ifield planning application will not include any land located within Crawley's administrative boundaries”
Then you understand incorrectly, Cllr Nawaz.
Ifield Brook Meadows - a CBC-designated Local Green Space/LGS [one step down from a Local Nature Reserve/LNR] - is owned and controlled by the government housing agency and property developer Homes England [who have peppered this public beauty spot with ugly ‘Private Land’ signs].
Crawley Borough Council, Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council must call upon the present Government to halt Homes England’s “insane” West of Ifield speculative planning application - without hesitation, without delay and without further waste of taxpayers money.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex