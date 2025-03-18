Letter to the editor: 'Happy place' will be destroyed

Among the many concerns expressed by Mark Linzey, Chairman of SMART-FFF, (interviewed by Karen Dunn, Chichester Observer edition 13 March 2025) on the applications for two solar farms in the parishes of Mundham and Runcton, one particular feature should be highlighted in the long list of threats and demerits that the two proposals carry with them if they are allowed to go ahead.

The areas proposed for these two huge constructions lie immediately to the south of North Mundham and Runcton and to the east of South Mundham. As well as being BVM (i.e. prime) agricultural land, they also represent the geographical crown of a rare stretch of unspoiled countryside leading down southwards to the Pagham Harbour and Medmerry conservation areas. As such, they are within easy walking or cycling distance for villagers and visitors alike. They are widely treasured as a gem of rural amenity and a source of recreation - both physical and mental - for young and old.

In these troubled economic and geo-political times, the refuge of Nature annd the calming beauty of our surroundings are vital to our health and wellbeing. They are a 'Happy Place' for countless folk wherever they exist. Local residents and regular summer visitors may be forgiven for regarding landscapes such as the Manhood Peninsular as inviolable in the hands of their landowners and safe under the adjudication of their District Council.

And yet this precious tract of land could be about to disappear before our eyes! And for what good? For whose benefit? It will, in fact, be for the sole and exclusive good of the well endowed landowners, who plan to direct all of the electric current generated to their own local food processing plant. No longer will that prime land help to feed the nation with quality homegrown food. No longer will it delight the eye and lift the spirits of the beholder.

The Government wants to facilitate the expansion of British generated electricity and its distribution. To that end, it has proposed the principle of energy price reductions for householders affected by the visual intrusion of large pylons in rural areas through which new lines are planned.

But no such compensating benefit whatsoever is even contemplated in the case of Langmeads and their devastating plans for this part of their substantial landholding south of the A27 Chichester bypass. Not that a price can be put on the loss of such an asset of nature. Nor would any amount of monetary 'sweetening' be of the slightest interest to the host of humans and wealth of wildlife that would view this vast despoliation of their environment and be left feeling baffled, exploited and very, very sad.

Christian Arnold

Goodwood Gardens, Runcton