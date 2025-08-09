Letter to the Editor: Has Homes England been given too much private power - and too much public money - west of Ifield?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 9th Aug 2025, 15:59 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
Regarding the monstrous West of Ifield development, has our present government given too much private power (and too much public money) to its housing quango Homes and Communities Agency - trading as Homes England [‘Are we falling into a trap West of Ifield?’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, August 8]?

It makes me wonder whether we are all being played by powers unknown and undemocratic.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

