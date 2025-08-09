Letter to the Editor: Has Homes England been given too much private power - and too much public money - west of Ifield?

Ifield Society logo

Regarding the monstrous West of Ifield development, has our present government given too much private power (and too much public money) to its housing quango Homes and Communities Agency - trading as Homes England [‘Are we falling into a trap West of Ifield?’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, August 8]?

It makes me wonder whether we are all being played by powers unknown and undemocratic.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society