Letter to the editor: Has the Horsham Local Plan been stalled because of the West of Ifield option?
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Planning Inspector promised before Christmas 2024 to give the reasons why the Examination of the Horsham Local Plan was stopped after three days. The delay in providing the reasons publicly has inevitably given rise to public speculation as to why the Plan has stalled.
Could one reason be because Horsham councillors in Christmas 2023 voted for the inclusion of the West of Ifield 3000+ Option in the Local Plan - which the late Colgate and Rusper Councillor Liz Kitchen warned was "unacceptable...would endorse the next stage" - 10,000?
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex