Letter to the editor: Home of Friendly Dragon under threat of development

Following the Talk and Walk last Saturday ['Will a longhorn beetle threaten a £3bn land deal west of Ifield?', Crawley Observer, April 2], it was discovered the government housing agency Homes England had announced its intention to hold an Exhibition Event on April 30 at the Apple Tree Centre - ahead of its West of Ifield planning application to be submitted later this year.

This means the 'Home of Friendly Dragon' within Ifield Brook Meadows [at the geographical centre of the ancient Parish] is again under serious threat by an insane development masterplan.

Don't let it happen.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex