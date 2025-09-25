Letter to the editor: Homes England disregarding West of Ifield warnings from Historic England

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 12:20 BST
Following research undertaken [‘Emergency Committee’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Sept 24], evidence clearly suggests Homes England are blatantly disregarding environmental and ecological warnings given by Historic England - especially regarding possible subsidence within the vicinity of St Margaret’s Parish Church and its surrounds [‘Homes England faces volley of questions at West of Ifield presentation’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Sept 24]:

"We think it essential that an integrated landscape approach to assessment of heritage assets [both designated and undesignated] is undertaken…The assessment should also take account of the potential impact which associated development activities [such as construction, servicing, maintenance , and associated traffic] might have upon perceptions, understanding, and appreciation of the heritage assets in the area. The assessment should also consider the likelihood of alterations to drainage and water patterns that might lead to in situ decomposition or destruction of below ground archaeological remains and deposits, and can also lead to subsidence of buildings and monuments" [Source: Historic England’s ‘Land West of Ifield’ Letter to Horsham District Council - 27 October 2020 - Ref: PL00718982]

Enough is enough.

Horsham District Council must throw this West of Ifield masterplan in the bin and start afresh with a new, sound, legally-compliant Local Plan.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Tel: 07540 309592

Email: [email protected]

Historic England logo

1. Contributed

Historic England logo Photo: Submitted

'Declare an Environmental & Ecological Emergency...'

2. Contributed

'Declare an Environmental & Ecological Emergency...' Photo: Submitted

'Ifield Brook Meadows and Beyond' [West of Ifield]

3. Contributed

'Ifield Brook Meadows and Beyond' [West of Ifield] Photo: Submitted

'Ifield Brook Meadows and Beyond' [West of Ifield]

4. Contributed

'Ifield Brook Meadows and Beyond' [West of Ifield] Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Historic England
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice