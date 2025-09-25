Letter to the editor: Homes England disregarding West of Ifield warnings from Historic England

"We think it essential that an integrated landscape approach to assessment of heritage assets [both designated and undesignated] is undertaken…The assessment should also take account of the potential impact which associated development activities [such as construction, servicing, maintenance , and associated traffic] might have upon perceptions, understanding, and appreciation of the heritage assets in the area. The assessment should also consider the likelihood of alterations to drainage and water patterns that might lead to in situ decomposition or destruction of below ground archaeological remains and deposits, and can also lead to subsidence of buildings and monuments" [Source: Historic England’s ‘Land West of Ifield’ Letter to Horsham District Council - 27 October 2020 - Ref: PL00718982]