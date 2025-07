National Housing Bank - subsidiary of Homes England

With the National Housing Bank operating as a subsidiary of Homes England - and capitalised by £16bn of new finance - has the Government’s Homes and Communities Agency [trading as Homes England] - masterplanners of the monstrous West of Ifield housing development - now become ‘too big to fail’?

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex