Letter to the editor: Homes England's 'masterplan of insanity' west of Ifield

Ancient Parish of Ifield Boundary [outlined in black] - showing Ifield Brook Meadows in the centre.

Deputy Leader of Crawley Borough Council and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Atif Nawaz, states [‘Clarifying the position of Crawley Borough Council’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, June 27]:

‘Our expectation is that Homes England will honour their public statement that they will protect Ifield Brook meadows and river corridors “by excluding these areas from development”’.

By closely examining Homes England’s own West of Ifield masterplan ]and maps], a very different story emerges. There is no protection.

Houses - in a development area called ‘The Meadows’ - will be built right up to the banks of Ifield Brook [see map].

Homes England’s West of Ifield masterplan (with Ifield Brook Meadows - in green - to the right of the picture.

It does not take an Einstein to work out the catastrophic environmental, ecological, archaeological - and economic - consequences of this Masterplan of Insanity to the ‘river corridor’ of Ifield Brook Meadows’ within this ancient Parish.

Decision-makers on Homes England’s West of Ifield speculative planning application would be strongly advised to throw it out at the earliest possible opportunity.

Richard W. Symonds. MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex