Letter to the editor: Homes England's 'masterplan of insanity' west of Ifield
‘Our expectation is that Homes England will honour their public statement that they will protect Ifield Brook meadows and river corridors “by excluding these areas from development”’.
By closely examining Homes England’s own West of Ifield masterplan ]and maps], a very different story emerges. There is no protection.
Houses - in a development area called ‘The Meadows’ - will be built right up to the banks of Ifield Brook [see map].
It does not take an Einstein to work out the catastrophic environmental, ecological, archaeological - and economic - consequences of this Masterplan of Insanity to the ‘river corridor’ of Ifield Brook Meadows’ within this ancient Parish.
Decision-makers on Homes England’s West of Ifield speculative planning application would be strongly advised to throw it out at the earliest possible opportunity.
Richard W. Symonds. MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex